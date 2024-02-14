Open this photo in gallery: Edward Ambrose is photographed at his home in Winnipeg on Feb. 13, 2023.JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

A Manitoba man who was switched at birth more than 60 years ago has received his Métis citizenship.

Edward Ambrose received his Manitoba Métis Federation citizenship card in Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Ambrose was born in 1955 in a hospital in the community of Arborg, north of Winnipeg, on the same day as another baby named Richard Beauvais.

The truth that the two had been sent home with the wrong families was discovered a few years ago through at-home ancestry kits.

Ambrose was raised by a Ukrainian family and has said learning what happened sent him down a path of exploring his Indigenous identity.

David Chartrand, president of the Manitoba Métis Federation, says the citizenship card doesn’t change what happened but it will allow Ambrose to look forward to a future with his people.