Manitoba may reopen casinos, ease crowd limits as part of next phase of COVID-19 recovery plan

Open this photo in gallery Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks at the legislature, in Winnipeg, on March 30, 2020. JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government is looking at whether to ease more COVID-19 restrictions as early as Saturday.

The province has released a draft plan that could see casinos open for the first time in months.

Premier Brian Pallister says limits on gatherings could be raised to 75 people indoors and 250 outdoors.

The capacity for religious gatherings could be raised to 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower.

The plan also proposes lifting the 14-day self-isolation requirement for all domestic travellers.

Pallister says there will be some public consultation before anything is finalized.

