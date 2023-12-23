Open this photo in gallery: Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, speaks at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg on Dec.16, 2020.JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Manitoba’s health minister and its top doctor are urging people to get vaccinated before joining family and friends over the holidays.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, told a news conference at the legislature on Saturday that it isn’t too late to get a vaccine, although he conceded it takes 10 days before peak protection is achieved.

Health, Seniors and Long-term Care Minister Uzoma Asagwara told the news conference that Manitoba’s pediatric and adult intensive care units are seeing an increase in patients, and that getting vaccinated helps protect the health-care system.

Asagwara also said people who are sick should stay home.

Roussin said ICUs are at capacity and warned the peak of this year’s respiratory virus season is likely still to come.

Roussin and Asagwara both made an appeal for health-care staff to consider taking extra shifts, even though Asagwara acknowledged it’s a time when many want a rest where they can spend time with their families.