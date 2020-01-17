 Skip to main content

Canada

Manitoba Mountie to be sentenced for criminal negligence in relation to fatal on-duty shooting in 2015

Thompson, Man.
The Canadian Press

Steven Campbell is seen in an undated handout photo. Const. Abram Letkeman is to be sentenced for criminal negligence in his 2015 fatal shooting of Campbell.

HO/The Canadian Press

Family members of a man who died after being shot by a northern Manitoba RCMP officer say forgiveness is not an option.

Const. Abram Letkeman is being sentenced for criminal negligence causing bodily harm in the 2015 death of Steven Campbell outside Thompson.

The former officer, who was given a medical discharge from RCMP in December, was acquitted of manslaughter and other shooting-related charges last year.

The trial heard Letkeman tried to pull over a Jeep for suspected impaired driving and Campbell was behind the wheel.

He subsequently pursued the vehicle, hitting it twice, before eventually firing multiple shots into the vehicle, killing Campbell and injuring a passenger.

Campbell’s father, Robert, says his son would be alive today if Letkeman had followed policy rather than taking the matter into his own hands.

The Crown is asking for three years behind bars while the defence is seeking a suspended sentence.

