Manitoba NDP postpone annual party convention due to coronavirus concerns

Open this photo in gallery Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew speaks in Winnipeg, in a Sept. 9, 2019, file photo. JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Manitoba New Democrats are postponing their annual convention because of the novel coronavirus.

The convention was to be held the weekend of April 18, and was to include a leadership review for Wab Kinew.

No new date has been set, and NDP provincial secretary Tim Johnson says the party will follow the advice of public health professionals.

The Manitoba Liberals have their annual meeting and a leadership review set for early May, and so far, it is still on.

Manitoba is dealing with three presumptive cases of COVID-19, all of which appear to be travel-related.

They include two men in their 30s from the Winnipeg region and a woman in her 40s who recently travelled to the Philippines.

