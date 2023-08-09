Open this photo in gallery: Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew speaks to the media after the delivery of the 2023 budget in the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg on March 7.David Lipnowski/The Canadian Press

The leader of Manitoba’s Opposition NDP is promising to move forward on the search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two First Nations women if the party forms government after the provincial election on Oct. 3.

Wab Kinew says his party would work with the families of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran as well as the federal government on the best way to conduct a search of the privately run Prairie Green Landfill, but stopped short of offering funding commitments.

The governing Progressive Conservatives have said that they would not support a search of the landfill because it could expose workers to toxic material and interfere with the judicial proceedings against the man accused of killing the women.

Jeremy Skibicki has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Harris, Myran and two other women.

Kinew says if the NDP are elected, he hopes a search will start soon after the party forms government.

The Manitoba Liberal Party has committed to funding 50 per cent of the costs of searching the landfill if they come into power.