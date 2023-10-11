Open this photo in gallery: Ron Schuler speaks to media in Winnipeg in 2018.Steve Lambert/The Canadian Press

Manitoba Progressive Conservative legislature members have met for the first time since last week’s provincial election saw them go from government to Opposition.

Caucus chair Ron Schuler says he fully supports party leader Heather Stefanson’s decision to stay on as leader until a successor is chosen – a process that could take more than a year.

Stefanson announced on election night she would step down as leader but remain on the job until the party picks a replacement.

Schuler says the decision offers the party stability in the months ahead, and Stefanson will be front and centre in question period.

He says the Tories will work to hold the new NDP government to account on issues such as the cost of living and the government’s finances.

Incoming premier Wab Kinew and his cabinet are expected to be sworn in next week, and the legislature is expected to sit in November.