Canada

Manitoba plans to transfer ownership of northern airports, ferries to First Nations communities

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Grand Chief Arlen Dumas, seen in a July 27, 2017, file photo, says Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative government has been open to looking at innovative ways to improve opportunities in areas such as forestry and treaty land entitlements.

Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government plans to transfer ownership of northern airports and ferries to First Nations communities.

The province has signed a preliminary deal with the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs that the two sides are hoping will lead to some assets being transferred as early as this summer.

Details of the deal are still to be worked out, however, and the assembly’s grand chief, Arlen Dumas, says the federal government will have to provide some type of resources as well.

Premier Brian Pallister says the deal is an example of reconciliation, because it provides First Nations with economic opportunities and ownership of the transportation system used to supply food, medication and other goods.

Dumas says Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative government has been open to looking at innovative ways to improve opportunities in areas such as forestry and treaty land entitlements.

Dumas says there is trust between the assembly and the Tory government.

