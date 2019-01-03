Manitoba police watchdog doing two separate investigations of Brandon police

Manitoba’s police watchdog has launched two separate investigations of members of the Brandon Police Service.
The first is examining whether or not a Brandon officer misled police during an investigation in 2015 over something that happened in a bar.
Winnipeg Police conducted a criminal investigation which led to charges, but they were eventually stayed last year.
But after a review done by Brandon Police over possible criminal conduct the Independent Investigation Unit decided the case needs another look.
The second investigation involves a statement provided by an officer following a collision that didn’t match up with what else was on record.
Last month, the unit was notified that an on-duty Brandon officer allegedly reversed a police car, hitting another vehicle.
The collision last month was captured by the car’s audio-video system
