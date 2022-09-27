Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a Winnipeg Police Service officer shot a suspect in an inner city neighbourhood.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba says officers went to a residence Tuesday in the Point Douglas area to act on a warrant when they came across a man armed with a knife.

The agency says in a release that an officer fired an electronic stun gun at the man but the suspect was able to exit the home and ran from police.

It says officers located him on a street and told him to drop the knife before one officer fired his weapon.

The man was transported to a hospital in unstable condition and was later upgraded to stable.

The unit investigates whenever someone is seriously injured by a police officer.