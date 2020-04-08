 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Manitoba postpones public events marking province’s 150th birthday due to COVID-19 pandemic

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks during a news conference at the legislature, in Winnipeg, on March 30, 2020.

JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government is postponing public events marking the province’s 150th birthday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Brian Pallister says the priority is to protect public health and major celebrations will likely be revived next year.

Among the affected events is a free outdoor concert featuring Manitoba rockers Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings that was planned for June 27.

The organizing committee says funding that has gone to communities across the province for smaller events will remain in place so they can hold celebrations when they get the green light.

Pallister is also dropping more hints that fines will be coming soon for people who fail to follow social-distancing rules, saying details will be released in the coming days.

The premier also says the legislature will resume next Wednesday to free up billions of new dollars for health care and to enact measures to support people during the pandemic.

While the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, many frontline health-care workers are forced to isolate as they care for patients infected with the virus. See how Dr. Kanna Vela is coping with being away from her family as she treats patients in Ajax and Scarborough, Ontario hospitals.

