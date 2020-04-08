Manitoba postpones public events marking province’s 150th birthday due to COVID-19 pandemic

Open this photo in gallery Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks during a news conference at the legislature, in Winnipeg, on March 30, 2020. JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government is postponing public events marking the province’s 150th birthday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Brian Pallister says the priority is to protect public health and major celebrations will likely be revived next year.

Among the affected events is a free outdoor concert featuring Manitoba rockers Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings that was planned for June 27.

The organizing committee says funding that has gone to communities across the province for smaller events will remain in place so they can hold celebrations when they get the green light.

Pallister is also dropping more hints that fines will be coming soon for people who fail to follow social-distancing rules, saying details will be released in the coming days.

The premier also says the legislature will resume next Wednesday to free up billions of new dollars for health care and to enact measures to support people during the pandemic.

