Manitoba Premier announces wage subsidies for businesses that hire summer students

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks at the legislature, in Winnipeg, on March 31, 2020.

The Manitoba government is promising wage subsidies for businesses that hire students this summer.

Premier Brian Pallister says the government will pay half of eligible wages – up to $7 an hour – to a maximum of $5,000 per student between 15 and 29 years old.

Each employer can get the subsidy for a maximum of five students, and the money is to be paid out after summer ends.

Pallister says the subsidy should help businesses hurt by the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business says the support is welcome, especially for some small businesses that have not benefited so far from federal relief programs.

The Manitoba government is banning non-essential travel to northern and remote communities, and is also ordering anyone entering the province from another province to self-isolate for 14 days. Health officials say less travel means reduced spread of COVID-19. The Canadian Press

