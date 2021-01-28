Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says talks ongoing about new flood protection project

Open this photo in gallery Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks during a news conference at the legislature, in Winnipeg, on March 30, 2020. JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is hoping to secure federal funding for a major infrastructure project that could ease flooding on Lake St. Martin and Lake Manitoba.

Pallister says he has been in talks with federal Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc and is hopeful a formal funding commitment will come soon.

The project would see two outlet channels built at an estimated cost of more than $450-million.

Pallister wants that cost split equally between the federal and provincial governments.

The project has been planned for years and has undergone environmental reviews and consultations with affected communities.

The Lake St. Martin area was hit by severe flooding in 2011 that forced thousands of residents from their homes.

