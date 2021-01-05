 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister shuffles cabinet amid low poll numbers

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks to the media at the Manitoba legislature, in Winnipeg, on Oct. 7, 2020.

JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister changed health ministers Tuesday as part of a broad cabinet shuffle in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Pallister moved Cameron Friesen, who had been criticized for the government’s response to the pandemic, from health to justice. Mr. Pallister said the move was not because he lacked confidence in Mr. Friesen.

“Cameron Friesen served well for 2½ years in a very, very difficult and demanding role,” Mr. Pallister said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve got a tremendous amount of respect for Cam Friesen or he wouldn’t be our new Attorney-General and Justice Minister.”

The Opposition New Democrats were not convinced.

“The bottom line is that Mr. Pallister fired his health minister ... it is a reflection of Mr. Friesen and Mr. Pallister’s failings,” NDP Leader Wab Kinew said.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister made several changes to his cabinet Tuesday. The biggest shift saw Health Minister Cameron Friesen, who has faced criticism for rising COVID-19 numbers, moved to the justice portfolio. The Canadian Press

Recent opinion polls have suggested that support for the governing Progressive Conservatives has dropped sharply.

Manitoba was hit hard by the pandemic’s second wave and, for much of the fall, led all other provinces in per-capita infection rates. There were backlogs in contact tracing, test results and other services. Outbreaks erupted in long-term care homes.

In November, Mr. Friesen accused doctors of causing chaos after 200 physicians and other scientists wrote a letter to the Premier that said the health care system was being overwhelmed.

Mr. Friesen has been replaced by two ministers who will share health duties.

Story continues below advertisement

Heather Stefanson has been moved from the families portfolio to become Minister of Health and Seniors Care. Audrey Gordon has been taken from the backbenches for a new cabinet post of Minister for Mental Health, Wellness and Recovery. Ms. Gordon becomes Manitoba’s first Black cabinet minister.

Two other backbenchers have been promoted to cabinet – Derek Johnson, Minister for Municipal Relations, and Wayne Ewasko, Minister for Advanced Education, Skills and Immigration.

No one was demoted, but a few ministers are switching jobs.

Kelvin Goertzen has moved from education to a new portfolio called legislative and public affairs. Cliff Cullen has gone from justice to education. Among the ministers staying put is Scott Fielding in finance.

A political analyst said the shuffle is an attempt at reversing the fortunes of the Tories.

“Given that the government has dipped in terms of its popularity ... in recent months, that would be the hope for them – to have a new face to the pandemic response,” said Royce Koop, who teaches political studies at the University of Manitoba.

Story continues below advertisement

The changes boost the number of cabinet ministers to 18. It’s an about-face for Mr. Pallister, who promised in the 2016 election to cut the size of cabinet by one-third from 19 under the former NDP government.

Mr. Pallister pointed to the pandemic as one factor, along with a growing number of Tories having a few years experience under their belt and being ready for ministerial duties.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont said Mr. Pallister should have removed Mr. Friesen from cabinet altogether.

“No one has been demoted, really. This is really a sign that nobody will be held to account for any of the mistakes that have been made over the last many months,” Mr. Lamont said.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately it is being reviewed by our moderation team and may appear shortly.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies