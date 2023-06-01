Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson has issued a formal apology in the legislature to former residents of a facility for people with intellectual disabilities.

Stefanson says the Manitoba government is sorry for the neglect, abuse and suffering experienced by those who lived at the Manitoba Developmental Centre.

She says there was a time when people were told the only thing to do was to place loved ones in large institutional facilities instead of living with their families or in the community.

The apology is part of a settlement reached earlier this year in a class-action lawsuit by former residents.

The $17-million settlement also includes a fund for former residents, a monument built at the centre’s cemetery and projects that help people with disabilities live in the community.

The centre in Portage la Prairie is one of the last large-scale institutions of its kind in Canada and is slated to close in 2024 to have people live in the community with personal support.

The facility opened in 1890. At its peak in the 1970s, it housed some 1,200 people, but is now home to fewer than 130.

The Manitoba government stopped accepting new residents at the centre in 1996, except for short-term and court-ordered placements.