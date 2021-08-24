 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Manitoba premier not committing to stay on until leadership vote

Steve Lambert
WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announces that he will not be seeking re-election in front of the Dome Building in Brandon, Man., on Aug. 10, 2021.

David Lipnowski/The Canadian Press

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister left the door open Tuesday to retiring before his successor is chosen while the list of potential new leaders shrunk.

Pallister was repeatedly asked in a news conference whether he would commit to staying on until a leadership vote Oct. 30. The date was set Monday night by the Progressive Conservative party executive.

He declined to commit.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ll continue to do the best I can … I’ll just give it all I’ve got as long as I can, and when I decide to leave, I’ll let you know,” Pallister said.

“It’s not an easy decision.”

Pallister announced earlier this month that he would not seek re-election and asked the party to start planning a leadership vote. The party has set the voting date, a deadline of Sept. 15 for candidates who want to join the race and a $25,000 entry fee.

The only person who has declared an intention to run is former health minister Heather Stefanson, who stepped down from her cabinet portfolio to initiate her leadership bid.

Two high-profile Tories who had said they were considering a run – Finance Minister Scott Fielding and Families Minister Rochelle Squires – said Tuesday they had decided to bow out.

“After much discussion with my family … I really came to the decision that it’s not the time for me to make such a commitment,” said Squires, who added that she has not yet decided whether to back another candidate.

Fielding said he will support Stefanson, who already has the backing of most Tory caucus members.

Story continues below advertisement

“I do think that she’s the right person at the right time to lead the province,” Fielding said.

Two other people who have said they were considering a leadership run – Winnipeg city councillor Scott Gillingham and former member of Parliament Shelly Glover – have yet to announce a decision.

If Pallister leaves before the party leadership vote, an interim leader can be chosen to take over the premier’s role.

The timing of the leadership transfer has thrown into question the planned fall sitting of the legislature.

Five bills criticized by the Opposition New Democrats, including a major education overhaul, are to be debated and voted on in a sitting scheduled to start Oct. 6.

Stefanson has promised to kill the education bill, which proposes to eliminate elected school boards and centralize education decision-making.

Story continues below advertisement

Pallister has said he will leave the legislative agenda to his successor. The NDP on Tuesday urged the government to reconvene the legislature and withdraw all five bills.

“It allows (the Tories) to have a clean slate, to start with a new leader,” NDP house leader Nahanni Fontaine said.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies