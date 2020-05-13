 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Manitoba Premier promises wage top-up for front line workers during COVID-19 pandemic

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks at the provincial legislature, in Winnipeg, on March 30, 2020.

JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government says it will join in a federal program to top up wages for front line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Brian Pallister says details have yet to be worked out as to which workers will qualify and exactly how much they will receive.

He estimates that, on average, workers may get a one-time payment of about $1,000 after applying online.

The federal government announced the cost-shared program last week and said it was aimed at low-wage workers who remain on the job during the pandemic.

Pallister also revealed his political staff are taking temporary pay cuts or unpaid days off to help control costs.

He says his senior advisory staff are taking reduced pay and negotiations with other staff are ongoing toward worksharing or other unpaid time off.

Globe health columnist André Picard examines the complex issues around reopening schools and businesses after the coronavirus lockdown. He says whatever happens as provinces reopen, there's also a second wave of COVID-19 illnesses looming in the fall. André was talking via Instagram Live with The Globe's Madeleine White.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

