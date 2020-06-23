Manitoba premier says people returning to work during pandemic will get cash

Open this photo in gallery Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks and answers questions during a COVID-19 press conference at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Thursday, March 26, 2020. JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government is offering a subsidy for people who return to full-time work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Brian Pallister says the money will be available to people who return to work and stop collecting the federal government’s income programs for those who lost jobs due to the pandemic.

Pallister says there will be up to four payments of $500 each over six weeks, as long as recipients work at least 30 hours per week.

He says the aim is to ensure people are not penalized giving up the federal subsidies and returning to work.

Pallister also revealed more details about the province’s plan to reopen schools on Sept. 8 while adding extra instruction time to make up for lost classes this spring.

The premier says the aim is to reduce the number of days teachers spend on professional development, replacing them with regular classroom days.

