Manitoba Premier wants reduced work week for some civil servants during COVID-19 pandemic

Open this photo in gallery Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks during a news conference at the provincial legislature, in Winnipeg, on March 26, 2020. JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is asking many government workers to accept a reduced work week to save money during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pallister says he will speak with union leaders to pitch his idea, which would affect civil servants and Crown corporation workers who are not on the front line.

Pallister says a reduced work week is preferable to layoffs and the measure would be temporary, but there is no definitive end-time at this point.

Pallister says workers who stay on the job two days a week, as an example, could collect federal benefits for the other three days and receive about three-quarters of their salary.

He also says the move would free up some resources for front-line services such as health care.

Pallister says the reduced work week will not apply to politicians in the legislature.

