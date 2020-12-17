Manitoba projects smaller-than-expected deficit, but still a record high

Open this photo in gallery Manitoba Finance Minister Scott Fielding speaks to the media during a news conference in Winnipeg, on March 11, 2020. JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government is projecting a smaller-than-expected deficit, although it is still a record-high amount.

A budget update says the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic will result in a deficit of just over $2-billion for the fiscal year that ends in March.

That is $900-million lower than the last deficit estimate in September, and is due primarily to $648-million in federal COVID-19 relief for hospitals, schools, businesses and other entities.

The Progressive Conservative government says its own spending on pandemic-related programs in areas such as health care and business supports are the main factor in the deficit.

Revenues are also lower than first projected in last spring’s budget.

A slower economy has resulted in lower income and sales tax revenues, and money from casinos dropped when they had to shut down under COVID-19 restrictions.

