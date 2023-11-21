Open this photo in gallery: Premier Wab Kinew approaches the podium during a news conference at the Manitoba Legislature on Oct. 4.Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press

Manitoba’s NDP government has laid out its plans for the coming year in its first throne speech since winning the Oct. 3 election.

The speech repeats many NDP campaign promises, such as hiring more health-care professionals, providing free birth control and offering aid to beef producers.

The government also says it will boost funding for schools and join other provinces in introducing mandatory Holocaust education in the curriculum.

Premier Wab Kinew says the province has reached an agreement in principle with the federal government to help people switch from home heating oil to geothermal energy.

The throne speech also reiterates earlier promises to temporarily suspend the fuel tax as of Jan. 1 and to make the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation a statutory holiday.

As well, the province will recognize Louis Riel as the honorary first premier of Manitoba.

Kinew says the government is facing a fiscal challenge, however, and may have to move more slowly on capital projects, such a major revamp of the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg.

He accuses the former Progressive Conservative government of having made some commitments without setting aside funding, which may affect this year’s deficit.