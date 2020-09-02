Manitoba provides back-to-school guide for parents and teachers

Open this photo in gallery Manitoba Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen speaks during a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building, in Winnipeg, on Aug. 13, 2020. David Lipnowski/The Canadian Press

Manitoba is providing more details to parents and teachers about what can be expected when students go back to school next week.

Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen says the information package posted on the government’s website will help answer some of the most frequently asked questions.

It includes a guide for parents, information on the use of masks and a COVID-19 screening guide to identify signs and symptoms.

The province has already said masks will be mandatory for students and staff in Grades 4 to 12 and in classes where physical distancing of two metres cannot be maintained.

There is also information on how public health and schools will respond if a student tests positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to parents, Brent Roussin, chief public health officer, says there will be cases linked to schools, but everyone is working to limit spread of the novel coronavirus.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, says it is important that each school have a plan to prepare for 'inevitable' COVID-19 outbreaks. The Canadian Press

