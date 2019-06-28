 Skip to main content

Canada Manitoba public health officer confirms case of measles, but risk to others low

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Manitoba public health officer confirms case of measles, but risk to others low

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Manitoba’s chief public health officer has confirmed a case of travel-related measles in the province.

A release says a man in his 30s is believed to have contracted the virus while travelling in the Philippines.

It says the man lives in the area of the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority and is recovering in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Health authorities say the risk of transmission is low, but people may have been exposed on Philippines Airlines Flight 116 from Manila to Vancouver or WestJet Flight 458 from Vancouver to Winnipeg – both on Monday.

Authorities also say people may have been exposed in the airports’ arrival areas or at the Winnipeg Assiniboine Clinic or the Health Sciences Centre on Tuesday.

Pregnant women, people with compromised immune systems and infants under 12 months of age are at higher risk of complications.

They are urged to contact health providers for potential treatment if they are worried that they may have been exposed.

Measles is a highly infectious, communicable disease that is spread through droplets in the air from coughing or sneezing. It can be life-threatening if left untreated.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter