Workers at Manitoba’s Crown-owned auto insurance corporation have rejected the latest contract offer and remain on strike.

Some 1,700 workers at Manitoba Public Insurance, represented by the Manitoba Government and General Employees Union, have been off the job since Aug. 28.

The main sticking point has been wages, and the latest offer included raises totalling 12.2 per cent over four years.

The union did not release the results of the vote, but said the offer was rejected “overwhelmingly.”

The strike has affected services such as damage claims and driver road tests.

The strike began under the former Progressive Conservative government, and the new offer from management came after the NDP was elected and revamped the corporation’s board.