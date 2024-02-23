Open this photo in gallery: Manitoba RCMP say an officer stopped a vehicle in Winnipeg early Thursday and found one woman and seven men in their mid-20s to mid-30s inside.David Lipnowski/The Canadian Press

A Winnipeg man has been charged with human smuggling after police conducted a traffic stop and found eight African nationals.

Manitoba RCMP say an officer stopped a vehicle in Winnipeg early Thursday.

One woman and seven men in their mid-20s to mid-30s were inside.

Police say seven were confirmed to be foreign nationals from the Republic of Chad and one was from the Republic of Mali in western Africa.

Abdi Hassan Ali, 30, was charged and remanded into custody.

The foreign nationals were arrested under the Customs Act and sent to an immigration support centre in the city.

This is the second time this month RCMP have made an arrest in an alleged human smuggling case in the province.

Last month, police arrested a Calgary man, alleging he picked up foreign nationals, also from Chad, who crossed on foot into Manitoba from the United States.