Manitoba RCMP announce arrest in homicide of woman after body found in 2019

Mounties say they have arrested and charged a man with first-degree murder in the death of a woman in northern Manitoba.

Bobbie Lynn Moose’s body was found on Oct. 17, 2019, in Thompson, about 750 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

RCMP say the 29-year-old was last seen a few weeks earlier when her sister dropped her off in the city.

Story continues below advertisement

Moose, a mother of two, was from Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, also known as Nelson House.

Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy, who is the commanding officer for the Manitoba RCMP, says 52-year-old Jack Clarence Flett of Thompson has been charged in the killing.

She says violence against Indigenous women and girls in Manitoba and across Canada is an ongoing tragedy.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.