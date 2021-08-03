 Skip to main content
Canada

Manitoba RCMP announce arrest in homicide of woman after body found in 2019

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Mounties say they have arrested and charged a man with first-degree murder in the death of a woman in northern Manitoba.

Bobbie Lynn Moose’s body was found on Oct. 17, 2019, in Thompson, about 750 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

RCMP say the 29-year-old was last seen a few weeks earlier when her sister dropped her off in the city.

Moose, a mother of two, was from Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, also known as Nelson House.

Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy, who is the commanding officer for the Manitoba RCMP, says 52-year-old Jack Clarence Flett of Thompson has been charged in the killing.

She says violence against Indigenous women and girls in Manitoba and across Canada is an ongoing tragedy.

