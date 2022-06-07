Manitoba Mounties say a 15-year-old girl has been charged with second-degree murder after two people were hit by a vehicle in Powerview-Pine Falls.

RCMP said a 27-year-old woman and 20-year-old man were walking on a trail Friday when they were hit by a vehicle.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries but the man died at the scene.

Mounties allege the collision was intentional.

The teen is also charged with assault with a weapon.

Powerview-Pine Falls is located about 120 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg

