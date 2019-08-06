Manitoba RCMP find items linked to manhunt suspects on shoreline near burned-out vehicle

RCMP in Manitoba confirmed the recent discovery of items “directly linked” to two B.C. men, Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod, who are targets of a cross-country manhunt and suspects in three deaths in northern B.C.

Police said Tuesday they found “several items” about nine kilometres away from where a burned-out vehicle was found two weeks ago near Gillam.

“RCMP have confirmed that these items are directly linked to the suspects,” police said a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the items were found on the shoreline of the Nelson River on Aug. 2, leading to a subsequent search by police divers that did not find any other relevant items.

“To ensure the integrity of the investigation, no further information about the items will be provided at this time,” police said.

Gillam, the Fox lake Cree nation and York Landing, all located in northern Manitoba, have been the site of a major manhunt for the two men.

Tuesday’s police disclosure sheds some light on weekend activities by the RCMP.

Last Friday, a severely damaged rowboat was spotted along the shore of the Nelson River during a helicopter search, prompting the deployment of an RCMP dive team from Winnipeg.

The team searched underwater on Sunday, but on Monday the RCMP said there would be no further dives.

All of the efforts are focused on Mr. Schmegelsky, 18, and Mr. McLeod, 19, childhood friends from port Alberni, B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

They are suspects in the deaths of American Chynna Deese, 24, and her 23-year-old Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler.

The couple were shot to death on the side of a Northern B.C. highway near Liard Hot Springs and found on July 15.

Four days later, the body of Vancouver resident Leonard Dyck, 64, a sessional lecturer at the University of British Columbia’s botany department was discovered on a road near Dease Lake, about 500 kilometres southwest of the hot springs.

The RCMP have charged Mr. Schmegelsky and Mr. McLeod with second-degree murder in Mr. Dyck’s death, but have not announced any charges in the death of the couple, saying they are working on a case to subject to the Crown in B.C. for a charge decision.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.