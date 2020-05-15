 Skip to main content
Canada

Manitoba RCMP officer charged with assault after teenage girl injured during arrest

FLIN FLON, Man.
The Canadian Press

An investigation into an arrest in which a teenage girl was injured has led to a charge against a Manitoba RCMP officer.

The Independent Investigation Unit says the 15-year-old was hurt when Mounties tried to remove her from a home in Flin Flon last November.

She needed to be checked out at the hospital, but she did not suffer serious injuries.

Zane Tessler, civilian director of the investigative unit, says he is satisfied there are reasonable grounds to believe a criminal offence occurred.

Const. David Mitchel Eardley has been charged with assault and is to appear in provincial court on July 14.

The Independent Investigation Unit reviews all serious police actions.

