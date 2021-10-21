Manitoba RCMP say armed, dangerous suspect an immediate threat to the public

Manitoba RCMP are warning people about a man they consider to be armed, dangerous, and an immediate threat to the public.

RCMP in a release Wednesday say Wesley Manfred Wadien, who is 38, is wanted on allegations of uttering threats and pointing a firearm, as well as arrest warrants for other offences.

Police say the warning applies to the Selkirk, Interlake and Winnipeg areas.

They say if people see Wadien he should not be approached and they should call 911.

Police say he was last seen driving erratically in a white Dodge Ram on Highway 17 in the Interlake shortly before 4 p.m.

