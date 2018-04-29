Manitoba RCMP say three children dead after being struck by a car

Police say three boys have died after they were struck by a vehicle in a northern Manitoba community.

RCMP say a 13-year-old and two 11-year-olds were on Provincial Road 620, two kilometres north of Nelson House on Saturday night when they were hit by a vehicle with five people in it.

Investigators say two of the children were walking and one was riding a bike on the road at the time.

Police allege the 27-year-old driver from Nelson House got out of his vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

He surrendered to the Nelson House RCMP detachment later in the night.

Police say alcohol was a factor in the collision and charges are pending against the driver, who has not been publicly identified.

Perry Bellegarde, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, sent condolences to members of a Cree First Nation based in Nelson House Sunday.

“My heart goes out to the Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation and the families of three young boys tragically killed last night while out for a bike ride. Extending love and support to all who knew them,” Bellegarde wrote on Twitter.

Nelson House is about 800 kilometres north of Winnipeg and 80 kilometres west of Thompson, Man. It is made up of four reserves, according to the Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation’s website.

The Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation has around 4,600 members.

