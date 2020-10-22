Manitoba RCMP say two teens are believed to have died after falling through ice

Manitoba RCMP say two teens are believed to have died after falling through an ice-covered marsh near Portage la Prairie.

Police say they responded to a report Wednesday of two people trying to get into a home.

When Mounties arrived the teens had already left the home, but were still in the area.

Police say officers began looking for them when they heard calls of distress coming from a marsh.

Mounties used police dogs to track the teens and eventually found an area where something had broken through the ice.

Police say a 17-year-old boy from Portage la Prairie, Man., and an 18-year-old man from Brandon, Man., didn’t resurface and they are considered to be dead.