Canada

Manitoba RCMP search rural property for homicide suspect

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Mounties are searching a rural property in southern Manitoba for a homicide suspect they say is armed and dangerous and may have clothing and gear resembling that used by police.

SHANNON VANRAES/Reuters

Mounties are searching a rural property in southern Manitoba for a homicide suspect they say is armed and dangerous and may have clothing and gear resembling that used by police.

RCMP say officers are scouring a property in the Rural Municipality of St. Clements, northeast of Winnipeg.

That’s the last place Clifford Joseph was seen when he left his home there on June 7.

Police say the 40-year-old’s disappearance is being investigated as a homicide and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of 34-year-old Eric Wildman.

Mounties warn that officers found police tactical equipment, patches and other items resembling officer uniforms when they searched his truck on Sunday.

They also found a significant number of firearms in the truck.

“At this time, we consider Eric Wildman to be dangerous and potentially armed,” RCMP Supt. Michael Koppang said in a news release Tuesday.

Wildman was last seen in Winnipeg’s East Kildonan area, but Mounties said they are searching throughout southern Manitoba.

“This situation continues to change,” Koppang said.

Soon after Joseph was reported missing, RCMP found his 1997 Ford Ranger abandoned in a rural area. A police search-and-rescue team checked the area, but Joseph was never found.

RCMP said that by the end of that week the evidence showed that Joseph’s disappearance was suspicious, so the major crimes unit took the lead.

Wildman soon became a suspect and officers searched his vehicle, the police said.

Inside, officers found guns and police gear. Images provided by RCMP of seized items show three firearms — one containing a scope — and a lot of ammunition.

There was also a black hat with “police” in bold white letters across the front, a police badge, an armoured vest, a high-visibility vest and what appeared to be police lights.

Police said it’s not clear whether Wildman had any additional police-related clothing, equipment or firearms.

Report an error
