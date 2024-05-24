Manitoba RCMP shoot and kill man who was allegedly assaulting woman

RCMP have shot and killed a man in southern Manitoba.

Police say officers were patrolling a highway near the francophone community of La Broquerie, when they saw a stopped vehicle and a man standing by the driver-side door.

They say the man was reaching in the vehicle and assaulting a woman while holding an edged weapon.

RCMP say officers ordered the man to step away and drop the weapon, but he began to approach the officers and one fired a gun.

The 51-year-old man from the Ste. Anne area was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has been notified.