Manitoba RCMP Supt. Rob Lasson, officer in charge of major crime services, during a press conference on Jan. 27.JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Manitoba RCMP say three people found dead in the wreckage of a house fire were the wife and children of a man who is a suspect in their deaths.

The bodies of a 32-year-old woman, a six-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy were found Sunday in a home in Portage la Prairie, west of Winnipeg.

RCMP and Winnipeg police are searching for 50-year-old Trevis Mcleod, who is charged with three counts of second-degree murder and arson.

Mounties say there have been a handful of sightings in Winnipeg, the latest in the city’s downtown on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say Mcleod is considered to be dangerous and shouldn’t be approached.

They add he may still be in Winnipeg without a vehicle, but there is a possibility he may return to the Portage la Prairie area.

“This was a horrific and tragic crime that took the lives of a mother and her two small children,” RCMP Supt. Rob Lasson, officer in charge of major crime services, said in a release Wednesday.

“Our priority is to locate and arrest Trevis as soon as possible and we are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911 immediately.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.