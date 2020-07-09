 Skip to main content
Manitoba posts ninth straight day without new COVID-19 cases; only five active cases in the province

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
The Canadian Press
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, speaks during the province's COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Saturday, March 28, 2020. Manitoba has recorded its ninth straight day without any new COVID-19 cases, and with more people recovering, the number of active cases has dropped to five. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba has recorded its ninth straight day without any new COVID-19 cases and, with more people recovering, the number of active cases has dropped to five.

The province’s chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, says the numbers are encouraging but people must continue to take precautions.

How many coronavirus cases are there in Canada?

Roussin says Manitobans may also have to get used to wearing masks more often once the flu season arrives in the fall.

Story continues below advertisement

Roussin says that if the number of COVID-19 cases rises along with seasonal flu cases, the government’s messaging about the importance of wearing masks will get stronger.

He says there are no immediate plans to mandate mask use in public places.

But he says the novel coronavirus is going to be around for some time and he won’t rule out issuing such an order if needed.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

