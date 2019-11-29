 Skip to main content

Manitoba releases blueprint for next phase of health-care overhaul

The Canadian Press
Comments

Manitoba Finance Minister Cameron Friesen speaks about the 2018 budget during media lockup at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg on March 12, 2018.

The Manitoba government has released a blueprint for the next steps in a comprehensive overhaul of health care in the province.

Health Minister Cameron Friesen says the five-year plan is to ensure the medical needs of rural and northern residents are better met.

He says it will mean significantly less travel to Winnipeg for health issues.

There are to be four main categories of care — local, district, intermediate and provincial.

Officials say they need to speak with communities before making decisions on things such as rural emergency room closures.

There is also to be investment in digital health solutions and virtual care.

The next goal in the overhaul is to increase capacity in Brandon.

Related topics

Report an error
Comments

