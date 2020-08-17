Manitoba reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, including one at a Steinbach nursing home

Open this photo in gallery Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, speaks during a news conference at the legislature, in Winnipeg, on March 28, 2020. JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Manitoba health officials are reporting 38 new COVID-19 cases, including one at a personal care home in Steinbach.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief public health officer, says an investigation is underway to find out the source.

He also says the person was immediately put in isolation.

The new cases bring Manitoba’s total to date to 731, including nine deaths.

The government says it is still planning to have schools reopen in early September without mandatory mask-wearing for students and staff.

Roussin says if officials start to see large community transmission of the novel coronavirus, those plans could change.

The Manitoba government is strongly encouraging parents to send their children to school in masks come September, but masks will not be required in classrooms. The Canadian Press

