Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, speaks during the province's COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg on Dec. 16, 2020.JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Manitoba is reporting another record for daily COVID-19 cases with 947 new infections.

The previous record was recorded Tuesday with 825.

Most of the new cases are in the Winnipeg health region, which posted 667 new cases.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer, says the figures may be an underestimate because of delays in obtaining test results.

He says there’s a backlog of about 10,700 tests that haven’t yet been screened for COVID-19.

The province is also reporting one new death, bringing the total to 1,384 since the pandemic began.

