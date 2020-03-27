 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Manitoba reports province’s first death related to COVID-19

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, speaks at the provincial legislature, in Winnipeg, on March 26, 2020.

JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government is reporting its first death related to COVID-19 and is reducing the size of public gatherings to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief public health officer, says a woman in her 60s who was in intensive care earlier this week has died.

Roussin also says there are three additional cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the total to 39.

Starting Monday, gatherings are to be capped at 10 people, down from the current 50.

Health officials say the ban will apply to church services, weddings and other events.

It does not include health facilities, child-care centres and homeless shelters, but officials say social distancing must be observed.

The spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 continues, with more cases diagnosed in Canada. The Globe offers the dos and don'ts to help slow or stop the spread of the virus in your community.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters.

Related topics

