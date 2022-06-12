The Manitoba Summer Fair returned to Brandon last week after a two-year hiatus owing to the pandemic.
An institution in the Wheat City since 1882, the fair comes to Brandon early in the season so that the midway can move onto bigger cities such as Winnipeg, Calgary and Edmonton for the summer.
After a brutally long winter, the fair works as an unofficial kick off to summer in Western Manitoba. This year’s iteration was especially poignant, serving as a big event for many people who were still feeling cooped up after dealing with pandemic-related restrictions for so long.
