Manitoba throne speech expected to focus on small tax cuts, combatting violence

Open this photo in gallery Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks to reporters after meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Nov. 8, 2019. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative government is to lay out its plans for the coming year in a throne speech at the legislature this afternoon.

Premier Brian Pallister’s government is expected to focus on fulfilling its promises from the summer election campaign, which included small tax cuts and loosening some restrictions on businesses.

Pallister has said he will eliminate the provincial sales tax on home insurance, wills and tax preparation.

Story continues below advertisement

He has also promised to allow restaurants to deliver alcohol and to loosen rules that limit retail store hours on Sundays and holidays.

With violence spiking this year in Winnipeg, the Tories are also expected to follow through on promises of more money for police and more support for people struggling with addictions.

The legislature is scheduled to sit for three weeks before the winter break, and the Opposition New Democrats are expected to devote much of their time in question period to health care and crime.

The NDP says the government’s freeze on municipal funding has made it harder for cities and towns to put officers on the streets and fund public transit. The New Democrats also say the Tories have under-funded health care with annual increases well below the rate of inflation.

The pressure to loosen provincial purse strings may intensify now that the Tories are closing in on a balanced budget. The province posted a deficit of $163 million in the fiscal year that ended last March – $531 million lower than the previous year.

Both opposition parties are also expected to push for reforms to changing clocks by one hour every spring and fall.

The Liberals, who have three seats in the legislature, want a referendum on whether to end daylight time. The New Democrats have talked about legislation to “modernize” how time is observed, but so far haven’t divulged details of their plan.