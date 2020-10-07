 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Manitoba Throne Speech: Tax cuts, reforms and new penalties for protesters

Steve Lambert
WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks to the media prior to the reading of the Speech from the Throne, at the Manitoba Legislature, in Winnipeg, on Oct. 7, 2019.

JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government is promising to reform welfare and education, cut a major property tax and enact new penalties for protesters who block transportation routes.

The Progressive Conservative government laid out its plans for the next 12 months in a Throne Speech at the legislature Wednesday. The 28-page document, which puts promises in broad strokes and is traditionally short on specifics, says social assistance will be changed to “instil greater self-reliance and personal growth” in people.

Premier Brian Pallister, in a series of public letters to his cabinet months ago, tasked Families Minister Heather Stefanson with transforming social assistance from a program “that encourages dependency on government to one that provides a short-term bridge to meaningful employment.”

The speech was presented by Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon in the legislature chamber. Only half the usual number of politicians were present to comply with COVID-19 rules and ensure physical distancing Education reform, which was shelved when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, is to proceed in the new year. The government has already hinted that changes could reduce the number of school divisions, and the Throne Speech says there will be “less time and money wasted on school administration and red tape.”

Following protests that interfered with truck and train traffic earlier this year, the government is also promising to introduce a proposed law that would prevent blockades of critical transportation routes,.

The Alberta government earlier this year passed a law that provides for heavy fines and possible imprisonment for people who block structures such as pipelines, highways and oil production facilities.

Much of the Throne Speech deals with the fallout from COVID-19. Pallister is promising to pass legislation to allow for paid sick leave for people affected by the novel coronavirus under a recent deal that will see the federal government pay for the measure.

The Tory government is also promising to keep costs down during the pandemic. Electricity rates are to rise by less than three per cent this year under a government order, and more private retailing of liquor is to be encouraged to keep prices down, the Throne Speech says.

The government is also moving up a plan to eliminate the education tax on property, which currently costs Manitobans about $830-million a year.

The Tories originally promised to phase out the tax over 10 years, starting once the provincial budget was balanced. The government says, because of the pandemic, the budget will be in deficit for several more years, but the education tax will start to be reduced next year anyway.

“Manitobans need more tax relief sooner, not later,” the Throne Speech reads.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

