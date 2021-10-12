Manitoba tightens more COVID-19 rules in southern region with high case counts

The Manitoba government is once again tightening COVID-19 rules in the southern health region, where vaccination rates are low and case counts are high.

People in the southern region will now be required to self-isolate if anyone in their home shows COVID-19 symptoms or is deemed a close contact of a case and is awaiting test results.

Household members in the rest of the province will continue to not have to self-isolate in such cases unless they themselves show symptoms.

Story continues below advertisement

The province’s deputy chief public health officer, Dr. Jazz Atwal, says rates of infection and hospitalization are disproportionately high in the southern region.

The area also has the lowest vaccination rate of Manitoba’s five health regions.

Health officials are reporting nine deaths and 479 new COVID-19 cases across Manitoba over the last five days, and the southern health region has the highest number of active cases in the province.

Earlier this month, the government reduced capacity at retail businesses to 50 per cent in the southern health region as case numbers started to climb.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.