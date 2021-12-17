Manitoba is bringing in new restrictions on gatherings and capacity limits to help curb the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Starting Tuesday, the province says indoor gatherings with vaccinated people will be limited to household members plus 10 others. The previous order had no restrictions on the number of people who could gather at a private residence if everyone was vaccinated or under the age of 12.

For gatherings involving unvaccinated people in a private home, the limit will be one household plus five guests who can be from multiple households. The previous order said private gatherings with someone who was unvaccinated could only include one other household.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief public health officer, said the new restrictions come ahead of impending community transmission with the Omicron variant.

He said it is frustrating to have to tell Manitobans ahead of the holiday season to significantly decrease the number of people they will be in contact with.

“We had an extremely disappointing holiday season last year and this one is disappointing as well.”

Gyms and movie theatres will be limited to half capacity, as will large sporting venues.

Churches that require proof of vaccination will be limited to half capacity, while those that do not require vaccination status will be limited to 25 people or 25 per cent capacity, whichever is less.

For public indoor gatherings, the limit is 25 per cent capacity.

Manitoba followed several other provinces with additional restrictions Friday, including British Columbia, Ontario and much of Atlantic Canada.

The new rules in Manitoba are to be in place for three weeks until Jan. 11.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.