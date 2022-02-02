Winnipeg Jets' mascots sit with fans as they watch the NHL game against the Florida Panthers in Winnipeg on Jan. 25. Only 250 fans were allowed due to COVID-19 restrictions in Manitoba.FRED GREENSLADE/The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government is relaxing some of its COVID-19 restrictions starting Tuesday.

Chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, says indicators such as hospital admissions suggest the current pandemic wave is at its peak.

There will be a larger cap on gatherings in private homes, and alcohol sales at licensed premises will be extended until midnight from 10 p.m.

Casinos, museums, restaurants and professional sporting events will still be limited to half capacity, but will no longer be capped at a maximum of 250 people.

Hospital usage remains high, with 110 people in intensive care, including non-COVID patients.

The province is reporting seven additional COVID-related deaths.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.