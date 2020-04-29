Manitoba to ease some COVID-19 restrictions starting Monday

Open this photo in gallery Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks during a news conference at the legislature, in Winnipeg, on March 30, 2020. JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government says it is going to start easing some of its COVID-19-related restrictions starting Monday.

Premier Brian Pallister says dentists and physiotherapists will be allowed to resume services, and retail stores, hair salons and restaurant patios will be able to reopen – but at no more than 50 per cent capacity.

Campgrounds, museums, libraries and art galleries will also be allowed to open their doors, and all will have to maintain physical distancing among customers.

Travel restrictions and the 10-person limit on public gatherings are to remain in place, but Pallister says the limit may be raised somewhat later in May if the province’s COVID-19 numbers remain low.

A second phase, no earlier than June 1, would see nail salons, dine-in restaurants and non-contact children’s sports allowed.

As for mass gatherings such as concerts and big-league sporting events, the government says those will not happen until September at the earliest.

