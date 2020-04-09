 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Manitoba to fine people, businesses who don't follow public safety orders during COVID-19 pandemic

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks at the provincial legislature in Winnipeg, on March 31, 2020.

The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government is instituting fines for people who don’t follow public safety orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Brian Pallister says the province will work with municipal and First Nation police forces and bylaw officers across the province to make sure people follow the rules.

Pallister says people who break rules such as the 10-person limit on gatherings will face fines of $486, and businesses who don’t ensure proper distance between customers will be fined $2,542.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman says the city will have its own fines of up to $1,000 or up to six months in jail regarding city-owned property such as municipal parks.

Bowman says enforcement officers will give people warnings at first and fines will be issued if problems persist.

Bowman and Pallister say their respective governments are considering closing parks altogether, but for now only certain amenities within parks are off limits.

The Manitoba government is postponing public events marking the province's 150th birthday this year. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrations including a free outdoor concert are being pushed back to 2021. The Canadian Press

