Manitoba to loosen some COVID-19 restrictions beginning Friday

Open this photo in gallery Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks during a news conference at the legislature, in Winnipeg, March 26, 2020. JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government is easing some of its COVID-19 restrictions as case numbers continue to decline.

“These changes, once again, are cautious changes to ensure we continue to protect and safeguard Manitobans’ lives,” Premier Brian Pallister said Tuesday.

Starting Friday, restaurants will be allowed to open for in-person dining for the first time since November, at 25 per cent capacity. Customers will only be allowed to sit with members of their household.

Gyms, indoor rinks, museums, libraries, tattoo parlours will also be free to open at 25 per cent capacity.

Indoor religious services will be allowed to resume at 10 per cent capacity or 50 people, which ever is lower.

Chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, said while case numbers have been dropping, the province has recorded its first case of the United Kingdom variant of COVID-19.

He said the case was linked directly to travel and there is no evidence of it spreading.

“We certainly can’t let our guard down,” Roussin said.

There was a rapid increase in infections and deaths in Manitoba in the fall. The province brought in significant restrictions at the time to reduce spread of the novel coronavirus in communities and to ease pressures on health care.

“The hard work of Manitobans has brought us back to a level of community transmission where we can once again get back to these things we enjoy,” Roussin said.

