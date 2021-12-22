Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, speaks during the province's COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg on Dec. 16, 2020.JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government has introduced a new program to help support businesses affected by the most recent COVID-19 public health orders.

The province says it will provide up to $22 million to about 1,800 businesses. Funding will be based on the number of workers a business employs.

“This program will help provide Manitoba businesses the flexibility to deploy resources where they’re needed the most and sustain their businesses in the coming weeks,” Economic Development Minister Jon Reyes said Wednesday.

Tighter capacity restrictions came into effect in Manitoba on Tuesday in the face of the emerging and highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Gyms, movie theatres and restaurants – which have all required people to show proof of vaccination – are limited to half capacity.

Finance Minister Scott Fielding said grants will be available for those businesses as well as for performance venues, museums and hotels and bars that provide dine-in food services.

The program will be available to new businesses as long as they were operating before Wednesday’s announcement, Fielding added.

Two of Canada’s largest business groups have called for provincial governments to provide financial support for restaurants, retailers and small businesses facing renewed public health restrictions across the country.

In an open letter to premiers, Restaurants Canada and the Canadian Federation of Independent Business said their businesses are at risk as many provinces introduce a fresh round of restrictions on top of existing measures.

The groups asked the premiers for another round of small business grants and to pressure the federal government into bringing back wage and rent subsidies with the same eligibility requirements those relief programs had in the spring.

The stricter public health orders are in place until Jan. 11, but rising COVID-19 case counts driven by Omicron could extend that period or force the province to bring in further measures.

Fielding said if that is the case, Manitoba will look at offering more support.

“We want to support businesses that are doing everything they can to maintain their business, while making sure people are protected.”

An online assessment tool is to be available by the end of the holiday period until Jan. 31 to help owners determine their level of eligibility.

The province also announced schools will reopen a few days later than planned after the holidays. Wednesday was the last day of classes for most students, who were to return Jan. 6, but will instead go back Jan. 10.

Education Minister Cliff Cullen said public health advisers recommended a slight delay to help them better assess the risk the Omicron variant poses and to look at options for the new year.

The delay will also allow for more time to distribute rapid tests to schools provincewide, he said.

